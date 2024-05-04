Clark Fork River Market and Missoula Farmer's Market return

MISSOULA — As the sun starts to come out hundreds of vendors across western Montana return to their markets.

The Missoula Farmer’s Market and Clark Fork River Market returned this weekend with many vendors selling their fresh produce, baked goods, and much more for the first time this season.

The Clark Fork River Market has moved to its original location just east of the Beartracks Bridge.

The market’s director Kaylee Nassiry says the market was moved back to this location out of convenience and necessity.

“Accessibility is huge for us, we wanted to have a more accessible location with better flow and then also growth," Nassiry said.

"So we would like to grow up Patee Street eventually and we have a lot more room for vendors so we were able to bring in 25 new vendors this season with this space and so we’re excited to be back here it’s our roots so we want to be back from where we’re originally from.”

The Clark Fork River Market will continue every Saturday through October.