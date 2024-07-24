Community meeting for Miller Peak Fire held at Bonner School

BONNER — The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management team and fire experts were at Bonner School to give the community the latest information on the Miller Peak Fire and what to do in case of an evacuation.

The Miller Peak Fire is currently burning at 2609 acres and is 25 percent contained.

After weeks of working on this fire, the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management team says they have a good handle on this fire but the team’s Operations Sections Chief Greg Schenk says the days ahead will be a challenge.

“Full transparency we will be tested in here in the next day or two 30-40 mile an hour winds doesn’t make me feel warm and fuzzy,” Schenk said to the public.

“There’s a lot of dirty unburned fuels in some of these pockets that may have potential. And so we need to able to be rapid and respond quick.”

With the possibility of the fire changing quickly the DNRC and Office of Emergency Management encouraged everyone to sign up for smart 911 in case of an evacuation.

Kristin Mortenson, the fire prevention specialist from the DNRC, also gave tips on ways you can keep your house from burning if you do need to evacuate.

“You’re looking for places where these embers can find purchase and ignite and your goal is to reduce that ignition potential and the most critical position within that is your home and the first five feet if you can only tackle a few things have it be on the home or the first five feet around it.