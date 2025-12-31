Community supports crews battling large fire near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A large fire hit the Timberline Firewood Company near Kalispell on Tuesday evening and the community, including Smith's Food and Drug, came together to support first responders.

Northwest Montana United Way executive director Jodie Cross, who lives in the Helena Flats area, followed first responders to the scene.

"Firetruck, after firetruck, after ambulance, after sheriff just rolling in," Cross said.

Cross then called Kalispell City Council member Sam Nunnally, who made a comment that struck an idea.

"I grew up with my step-dad in the Kalispell Fire Department for many years. Anytime there was a big fire, families would come out and we'd make sandwiches and hot drinks, and water just to keep all the firefighters and first responders fed," Nunnally said.

With that story in mind, Cross then reached out to Smith's Food and Drug in Kalispell, who had no trouble providing whatever responders needed.

"We made a phone call to our freight crew over in grocery so they could go back there and collect some water. Patti went over there and started collecting food from the deli, some bread, and some peanut butter and jelly from grocery," Kalispell Smith's store manager, Keith Garner, said.

With a massive fire raging nearby, the store workers knew they had no time to waste.

"We knew it was urgent, so we didn't hesitate and just jumped on it. We wanted to support our community wherever we could," Garner said.

And it's all because Nunnally's memory caused a chain reaction of generosity.

"There's a lot of us in this community and if we jump on board, we can take care of everybody in a time of need very easily," Cross said.