Construction to begin at Caras Park near Brennan's Wave

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula announced they are launching a $1.6 Million river access project at Brennan's Wave in Caras Park.

Caras Park is a staple in the Missoula community, from the farmer's markets, outdoor concerts hosted there all summer long, and of course Brennan's Wave.

The new project will include American Disability Act accessible ramps from Ron's River Trail down to the edge of the Clark Fork River.

There will be a new river overlook built with enhanced safety features, and seating above Brennan's Wave to add viewing capacity and seating to create a stronger connection between Cars Park and the river.

This project is aimed to reduce erosion and impacts on the water quality, as the user-made trails that are frequently used negatively affect those same factors.

Construction begins Monday, September 23.

