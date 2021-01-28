57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that there are currently 650 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 10,022 including 9,312 recoveries and 74 COVID-19 related deaths.

The 14 additional deaths were reported by FCCHD following a recent state review of records.

There are currently 10 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said on Jan. 21 that the county is using a hybrid model and is finishing up vaccination to healthcare workers in Tier 1A.