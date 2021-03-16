Butte has openings for COVID-19 vaccinations at upcoming clinic

BUTTE — Health officials want people in Butte to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by getting vaccinated.

This Wednesday’s vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center is for those 60 and older and those 16 years old and up with special medical conditions.

Butte has had good participation since vaccinations began in December with about 53% of the eligible population vaccinated.

“We have over 15,000 doses, about 15,400 doses administered today, over 9,000 of those are first doses, we have almost 6,000 people vaccinated with the second dose, so we're doing very well,” said Operations Manager Diane Regan.

There are 1,100 doses of the vaccine available for this clinic and officials say there's plenty of open spots for appointments, so please sign up.