Gov. Gianforte declares disaster in Missoula, Mineral counties

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has issued an executive order declaring a disaster in Missoula and Mineral counties following Wednesday evening's storms.

“A recent severe thunderstorm toppled trees and downed power poles in the Missoula area, leaving too many residents without power. I appreciate the rapid response of our electric cooperatives to restore power to affected communities,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Today’s disaster declaration is a next step to help residents and co-ops in the area recover.”

Cleanup is continuing following the storms and thousands remained without power as of Friday.

According to a news release, now that Gov. Gianforte has issued the disaster declaration, the State of Montana will "expend funds from the general fund to meet contingencies and needs arising from these conditions and help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Missoula County Commission Chair Dave Strohmaier and Mayor Andrea Davis verbally declared a state of emergency Thursday morning which will be formally declared at a public meeting next week.

