Storm cleanup continues, state of emergency declared in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula officials provided an update Friday afternoon on what is being done in the wake of Wednesday evening's storms that knocked out power to thousands and brought trees down across the city.

Missoula County Commission Chair Dave Strohmaier and Mayor Andrea Davis verbally declared a state of emergency Thursday morning which will be formally declared at a public meeting next week.



A news release explains:

Declaring a state of emergency authorizes local government to perform non-standard activities, such as closing roads and ordering evacuations. It also authorizes spending beyond what's currently budgeted and authorizes the city and county to levy up to two additional emergency mills. If costs are anticipated to exceed those two mills, the County and City can ask for the State of Montana to declare a state of emergency, which would free up additional funds. Missoula County put out a request to the state this morning for this declaration. We have not received confirmation.



The state declaring a state of emergency is the first step to getting federal assistance. This would allow for reimbursement from Federal Emergency Management Administration of up to 75% of costs.

People are still being asked to conserve water, especially in the South Hills and Linda Vista as Missoula Water is still running on generators.

Residents are being asked not water to water lawns, and “limit domestic use” including the use of washing machines, dishwashers and taking showers or baths.

Missoula County and City Public Works are continuing to prioritize picking up debris that's blocking public rights-of-way, including streets/roads, sidewalks and alleys.

"They do not have capacity to pick up debris from private property. Residents should not move their yard debris to boulevards, sidewalks or streets," the release states.

Officials are still working to set up public debris drop sites in Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake.

Drop-off sites remain available for residents to drop off storm debris at no cost. The sites have been experiencing long wait times.

The drop-off sites are:



Garden City Compost (1125 Clark Fork Lane, open 8-5 Friday and Saturday)

Fort Missoula (36th Street lot)

Larchmont triangle (access of Post Siding Road)

McCormick Park (east lot)

Fort Missoula Ponds (access via 40th Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Russell Street (access parking lot between YMCA and Russell Elementary)

Only dump debris in designated areas and follow all on-site instructions. People are being asked to use the Garden City Compost site when possible, as all the debris dropped off at the other sites ends up there.