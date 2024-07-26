Power largely restored in Mineral County following Wednesday's storms

MINERAL COUNTY — Tens of thousands of people were left without power after Wednesday evening's storms and some are still waiting for their power to come back.

Besides power outages in Missoula, surrounding communities were also impacted. Frenchtown lost power Wednesday night during the storm but largely returned Friday morning.



While the center of the town of Alberton has power, it's still unclear who does and does not have power outside of the center of town. Residents can head to the town center if they need to charge their devices or pump gas.

Superior lost power at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and had several hiccups before the power was largely restored on Friday morning.

The town’s dispatch center had an issue with its backup generator and for several hours Superior was sending its calls through Missoula.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Mineral County was hit hard by the storms that rolled across Western Montana on the evening of July 24, 2024.

Superior’s hospital also had issues with its backup generators. The generator overheated after a couple of hours of running and left the hospital without any power.

No injuries were reported and the backup generator was eventually back up and running.

The town’s vaccine supply was also put at risk because of the generator failures at both the town center and the hospital. However, the vaccines were transported to the fire hall in time to save them.

Overall, town officials told MTN that sometimes plans A through C fall through and that a larger planning strategy may be needed.