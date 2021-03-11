Menu

Flathead Co. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, additional death confirmed

82nd COVID-19 related death reported
MTN News
The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.
Flathead City-County Helth Department
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 12:34:19-05

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

An additional COVID-19 related death is also being reported. No additional information has been released.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) also show that the number of active cases has fallen from 151 on Wednesday to 138.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 11,224 including 11,004 recoveries and 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently two active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County health officials began immunizations for residents aged 60 years and older in Phase 1B+.

Residents who wish to be immunized man fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.

