State: 47 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,116 active cases as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 2,140 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 1,001 recoveries and 23 deaths.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reported on Tuesday that there were 32 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, fewer than reported by the state.

There are 24 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to FCCHD.,

Flathead F 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/12/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/12/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/12/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/12/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/12/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/12/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/12/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/12/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/12/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/12/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/12/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/12/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/12/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/12/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/12/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/12/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/12/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/12/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/12/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/12/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/12/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/12/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/12/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/12/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/12/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/12/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/12/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health will vote on a proposal Thursday for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Bars, restaurants and churches would see tighter restrictions come into place if the proposal is approved.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

The letter states Flathead County needs to flatten the curve, so hospitals and clinics are not overwhelmed.

The FCCHD reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.