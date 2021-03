BILLINGS — Yellowstone County health officials reported Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the life of another county resident this week.

RiverStone Health said in a press release that on March 3 a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital.

At least 238 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic so far, the county health agency said.

In addition to the man who passed away on Wednesday, the local victims include 10 people who died in Feb. 21 who died in January.