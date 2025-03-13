1 person arrested following early Thursday morning Sanders County shooting

DIXON — A person is behind bars after an early Thursday morning shooting in Sanders County.

The incident was reported to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office shortly after 12:45 a.m. by a caller from the Dixon Bar.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene to find that two people had been shot outside of the bar.

Sanders County deputies and CSKT Tribal Police began searching for the suspect who had fled the scene.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders says one of the victims was flown to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The other victim was driven to the hospital with what Sheriff Fielders described as non life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Fielders says the suspect was taken into custody in the Dixon area at approximately 1:30 p.m. following a tip provided to law enforcement.

Dixon School called off classes for the day as law enforcement searched for the suspect.

An investigation into the shootings is continuing and the suspect's name has not been released at this time.