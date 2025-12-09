2 people jailed on pending drug charges following Granite County traffic stop

PHILIPSBURG — Two people are being held pending drug charges following a Monday incident in Drummond.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office received a call from a local business for reports of a possible assault taking place at a fuel pump.

The caller provided a description of the vehicle and the occupants, and deputies responding to the scene spotted a vehicle matching the description.

The Sheriff's Office reports on social media that while on the traffic stop, "a K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle."

A search turned up a safe containing over 20 grams of possible cocaine — which field tested positive — nine grams of mushrooms, PCP, a scale with white powder, and $895.00 cash.

A male and female in the vehicle were arrested and booked into the Granite County Jail on pending charges of drug possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and destruction of property.

Bond was set at $30,000 for each of the people who were arrested.