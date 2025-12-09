Washington man sentenced to prison on drug charges in Missoula

MISSOULA — A Washington man who possessed fentanyl was sentenced on Tuesday to over 11 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Skyler Christian Crowder, 31, pleaded guilty in July 2025 to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a fentanyl pill found in a motel room in Missoula on Oct. 7, 2024. The occupant, Skyler Crowder, had requested to move to a new room and the pill was located when the room was cleaned. They also reported Crowder had taken out his own trash when he switched rooms, which they thought was odd.

Law enforcement located two vacuum-seal bags — one with a remnant of a blue pill — and drug paraphernalia in the outside garbage.

Law enforcement reviewed surveillance and saw approximately 12 different people visited Crowder over 24 hours. Several appeared to be under the influence. The activity was consistent with individuals purchasing illegal drugs. Law enforcement contacted Crowder in his new room. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies located methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and firearms.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.