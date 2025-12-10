New Drum co-owners share plans for carrying on coffee legacy

MISSOULA— Beating to their own Drum, the Missoula coffee shop with that namesake is making some transitions in 2026, including shifting ownership and closing the South Avenue location.

Jenna and John Wicks opened Drum Coffee 10 years ago.

"We were both baristas in the '90s in Seattle and that's where we met. Mainly, our coworkers was like family. We wanted to create that space for people," co-founder and CFO Jenna Wicks said.

After building a business they're proud of, the Wicks are eager to take on their next life adventure once their children graduate high school.

"We've dreamed pretty much every trip we take of living there. So, we just got to a point where we kind of wanted to have the freedom to make that choice when the girls are done," Wicks told MTN.

The business will be completely based out of the Broadway location. The South Avenue shop is closing in January and will eventually be sold.

"We can't have a roaster there, which is why we even opened this location in the first place," Wicks said, noting that the smell coming from roasting is not permitted in the area.

Ownership is being transferred to three-longtime employees, Ben Gaude, Matilda Guille, and Thomas Elsen.

"It is just a dream to be able to continue this mission of serving the community and serving coffee to the people," Incoming co-owner Matilda Guille shared.

"If you want to know why Drum Coffee is so good, it's because everyone involved cares," Gaude said.

Much will remain the same, like coffee being sold in grocery stores.

"We're gonna keep all of our mainstay coffees and so the flavor profile shouldn't be changing up anytime too soon," Guille detailed.

They're also focusing on creating deeper relationships with suppliers and customers alike.

"Bring the best of the best from those relationships back to our customers," Gaude stated.

"It's all about introducing people as honestly and earnestly as we can to our coffee," Elsen shared.

The trio is looking forward to the next phase of Drum.

"I think Drum has a really special heartbeat to it, and I'm excited to just be with everyone as we kind of take the next step," Elsen said.