City of Missoula's stormwater system could be overwhelmed with coming storm

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is expecting its stormwater system to back up as an upcoming storm could potentially bring inches of precipitation.

Missoula has two different types of stormwater management systems: green and gray.

Green systems are permeable natural surfaces, like marshes around town. Gray systems are what you may normally think of, storm drains and pipe systems that drain directly from the roads and streets into the river.

City of Missoula Stormwater Utility Superintendent Tracy Campbell tells MTN that the city’s stormwater system is designed to handle two inches of precipitation in 24 hours. Anything more than that, the city could see puddles and ponding in areas that rely on gray infrastructure.

“We don't design for a 48-hour event or more than that. We really just designed for that 24-hour event. So in excess of that. Yes, I would say our system just isn't designed for that,” said Campbell.

Anyone who sees a drain or an area that is overfilled and causing a problem, contact the city’s stormwater utility.