Alberton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Western Montana man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says 44-year-old Waylon Jack Greco of Alberton was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme in which he worked with sources in Mexico to bring meth to Montana and to launder the proceeds.

Greco — who had pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute meth — will also serve five years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that Greco was close to a source of supply in Mexico and worked to transport the drugs from the Mexican border to Montana.

Greco’s drug distribution involved pounds of meth over several months, and he was a known drug distributor from about April 2023 through September 2023, a news release states.

Prosecutors say Greco also worked with co-conspirators to launder drug proceeds back to Mexico, including devising a scheme to create business fronts through which to launder the money and by suggesting he marry a Mexican woman to whom he could legally make international transfers.

Members of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office executed a state search warrant on Greco’s vehicle in May 2023 and found approximately 13 grams of meth, $1,001 in U.S. currency and three cell phones.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.