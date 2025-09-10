Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of firing shots in Kalispell

KALISPELL - A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with multiple incidents of gunfire and criminal mischief that were reported earlier this week.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says 53-year-old Brian Werner of Kalispell is being charged with Criminal Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.

He is suspected of vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires, and firing a gun several times in Kalispell between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Venezio says at least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

"KPD officers worked diligently for several days to identify Werner and secure an arrest warrant," Venezio said. "Through extensive investigation, detectives executed multiple search warrants, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, collected biological evidence, and seized a vehicle along with numerous firearms.

Werner has not yet been located and may have left the area.

Anyone with information about Werner's whereabouts, or who may have witnessed the incidents, is asked to contact the Kalispell Police Department at 406-758-7780.