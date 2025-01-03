Benson sentenced to over 100 years in prison for Superior double murder

SUPERIOR — The man convicted of murdering two people in a Superior bar was sentenced to over 100 years in prison.

A jury convicted Kraig Benson last year of two counts of deliberate homicide for shooting his wife and a bartender to death at the Four Aces Bar.

Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner were killed in the attack in August of 2023.

During sentencing Friday in Superior, family and friends of the victims called Benson a 'monster.' Some said they still have post-traumatic stress from the violent impacts of that night.

His two daughters testified they don't feel safe with him in the world while Jenny Benson's father told the defendant he hopes he has a "miserable life" in prison.

Other testimony indicated Benson has no remorse for what he did and feels he himself is a victim.

One family member, the defendant's sister, begged for mercy saying her brother was a good man before the murders.

Benson himself testified where he placed the blame on his wife for being unfaithful and continues to claim he has no recollection of that night in August 2023.

While he was addressing the court, the prosecution objected several times as Benson continued to claim his wife was a liar and a cheater.

He also claimed other people were lying about his character.

The defense attorney recommended Benson serve 50 years in prison with parole eligible after 12 stating his client does not have a history of violence.

But after over three hours, Benson was sentenced to exactly 140 years in prison. He received 60 years for each count of deliberate homicide along with 10 years each for the use of a weapon in a violent crime.

Benson is eligible for parole in about 35 years.