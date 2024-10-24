Jury finds man accused of killing 2 people at Superior bar guilty

HAMILTON — The man accused of killing his wife and a bartender in Superior in August 2023, has been found guilty.

A jury in Hamilton found Kraig Walter Benson guilty of deliberate homicide and of using a weapon in the offense.

He had been charged in the shooting deaths of Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner at the Four Aces Bar.

Benson was found not guilty of mitigated deliberate homicide.

The sentencing date for Benson has not yet been set.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

Defense attorneys had argued that Benson was in extreme emotional distress at the time of the shooting because he had just learned of an alleged affair between his wife and Gardner.

Benson himself took the stand in his on Wednesday and testified he had no recollection of the killings.

Prosecutors countered during cross-examination that Benson was able to remember certain things Jenny Benson had said to him just before the shooting, but then testified he couldn't remember the shooting itself.

The trial had been moved from Mineral County to Hamilton in order to seat an unbiased jury. A Missoula judge presided over the case.