Charges filed in case of girl hit by vehicle while exiting school bus near Whitefish

KALISPELL — A woman has formally been charged in connection with hitting and severely injuring a child as she was getting off a school bus near Whitefish.

Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner tells MTN News that they have officially charged Patricia Berliner, whose vehicle hit 6-year-old Jordana Hubble on November 12, 2019.

Berliner -- who is not currently in custody -- is being charged with one count of felony criminal endangerment.

Court documents state that “the defendant knowingly engaged in conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to others, namely Jordana Hubble."

The charge filed carries a maximum term in the Montana State Prison of 10 years as well as a maximum fine of $50,000.

According to witness statements, Berliner stated she did not think she had to stop since the bus was in the other lane.

Court documents state that Jordana "was reportedly thrown approximately 60 feet from the point of impact to where she came to rest in the ditch."

The Montana Highway Patrol previously told MTN News the driver -- now identified as Berliner -- failed to stop for the bus when it had its flashing lights and stop sign up on US Highway 93 North near mile marker 137.

Jordana was taken to Nexus Children's Hospital in Houston back in January to continue her recovery from the injuries she sustained in the incident.

Multiple fundraisers were held throughout the Flathead Valley to raise money for Jordana’s medical expenses.

We will more on this developing story as information becomes available.

-information from Sean Wells included in this report

