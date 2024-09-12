Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Deliberate homicide charges filed in death of Ronan man

The body of 67-year-old Ed Loder was found in the Twin Lakes/Jocko Canyon area outside of St. Ignatius on September 6
Lake County Courthouse
MTN News file
The Lake County Courthouse in Polson
Lake County Courthouse
Posted
and last updated

POLSON — The Lake County Attorney's Office has filed deliberate homicide charges for the death of a Ronan man who has been reported missing.

James Phillip Lawrence, 70, is also charged with tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 67-year-old Ed Loder whose body was found in the Twin Lakes/Jocko Canyon area outside of St. Ignatius on Sept. 6, 2024.

An extensive investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies led investigators to believe that Loder had been killed.

Prosecutors state in court documents that a blood trail, at least five bullet casings, and bloody eyeglasses were found along a section of Timberlane Road.

Ed Loder Death Site Flowers
A memorial site to remember 67-year-old Ed Loder of Ronan who was found shot to death.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell previously stated that Lawrence had cooperated with the investigation, which led to Loder's body being found.

According to court documents, Lawrence waived his Miranda rights and told investigators, "I'm toast anyways I guess, so, yeah I did it."

Investigators learned of a possible financial motive in the case involving a land dispute stemming from an inheritance of property that is estimated to be worth millions of dollars, court documents show.

Lawrence could face a sentence of up to life in prison if he's found guilty on the deliberate homicide charge.

More local news from KPAX
Ravalli County Sheriff's Cruiser

Wildfire Watch

Evacuation warnings lifted near Johnson, Sharrott fires

MTN News
Prerelease center public meeting

Flathead County

Flathead residents voice concerns regarding proposed prerelease center

Sean Wells
Like Your Kids Live Here Sign

Missoula County

Parents voice safety concerns over busy intersection near Hellgate Elementary

Jill Valley
Montana Median Cables

Western Montana News

Montana Department of Transporation being construction on median cables on I-90

Zach Volheim
Sharrott Creek Fire.png

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire holding at 3,200 acres, 36% contained

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Daly Fire grows to over 6,700 acres southeast of Hamilton

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader