Former Missoulian building investor indicted on federal charges

MISSOULA — A Utah investor who had ties to a Missoula redevelopment project was indicted by a grand jury on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Aaron Wagner was one of several partners in a 2021 proposal to redevelop four acres on Higgins Avenue that formerly housed the Missoulian newspaper.

Court documents show a 16-count indictment has been filed against Wagner, who had partnered with former Montana Grizzlies quarterback Cole Bergquist, to buy and develop the former Missoulian building.

Wagner appeared on Tuesday, November 19 in federal court in Utah where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He's accused of committing wire fraud and money laundering among other charges. He was arrested in October along with a co-conspirator.

Attorneys allege Wagner devised a fraudulent scheme to trick lenders and investors to send millions of dollars to restaurant businesses he and Michael Mains controlled through Wagscap Food Services.

Court documents show that as a result, Wagner brought in more than $40 million from investors but then used that money for his own personal benefit. That includes an $8 million real estate property in Missoula which is the old Missoulian building at 500 South Higgins.

The grand jury indictment states that if Wagner is found guilty, there is an intent to seek forfeiture of the Missoula property. A jury trial for Wagner has been set for February 3, 2025.