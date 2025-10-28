Guilty plea entered in threat made against Mission

ST. IGNATIUS — A person has pleaded guilty in connection with an incident that included threats made at Mission High School on Oct. 9.

Nathaniel Luke Smith appeared before the Honorable Judge M. Leishman during Tribal Court for the City of St. Ignatius on Monday, where he pleaded guilty.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Acheson pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in connection with the incident that prompted a law enforcement response to the school.

Smith has been serving a three-year deferred sentence for intimidation that was issued in November 2024, according to a news release.

"The St. Ignatius Police Department would also like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing threat to Mission Schools," Acheson stated in the release.