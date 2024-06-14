Watch Now
Investigation underway into vandalism of Pride flags at downtown Missoula business

We're continuing to follow an incident where three pride flags were vandalized at Import Market in downtown Missoula
The investigation into a vandalism incident at a downtown Missoula business where people were caught on camera vandalizing Pride flags is continuing.
Screenshot 2024-06-12 at 15.03.25.png
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 14, 2024

MISSOULA — The investigation into a vandalism incident at a downtown Missoula business where people were caught on camera vandalizing Pride flags is continuing.

Spokane, Fresno, Chicago, and Boise are just some of the cities that have had pride murals, sidewalks or flags vandalized — and now Missoula has joined that list.

We're continuing to follow the incident where three pride flags were vandalized at Import Market.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department and confirmed the business filed a police report and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

A group of people can be seen on security camera footage from Import Market grabbing three flags that were zip-tied on an awning outside of Import Market. The flags were then ripped up and thrown into a trash can and then urinated on.

Some people are calling the incident a hate crime. We reached out to the ACLU of Montana to see if this could be considered a hate crime, but we are going to have to wait until the Missoula Police Department investigation has been completed.

MTN spoke with Western Montana Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center executive director Andy Nelson who said that this type of behavior is not going to be tolerated in Missoula and Montana.

“Instances like this just remind people that this form of hate still exists, and we will not stand for it and this community needs support,” Nelson said.

We will keep you updated on this incident and any charges filed by the Missoula Police Department.

Watch an extended interview with Import Market employee Madeline Stevenson below.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Madeline Stevenson discusses Pride flags vandalism
