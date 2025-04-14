Kalispell man found guilty on 7 criminal counts related to poaching crimes

KALISPELL — A Kalispell man was recently found guilty at trial in Flathead County Justice Court for seven criminal counts related to poaching crimes committed in November of 2023.

Cody H. Carr, 30, was convicted of two counts of unlawful possession of wildlife, two counts of hunting or killing an overlimit of game animals, two counts of waste of game animals, and a single count of loan or transfer of a license.

The investigation, conducted by Kalispell area Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Game Warden Nate Muhn, showed that Carr illegally killed three whitetail deer in the North Fork of the Flathead which led to the seven criminal counts.

“This is a testament to the dedication and tenacity of Montana game wardens and the work that goes into these complex, long-term investigations,” FWP Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement, JD Douglas, said. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office, particularly Deputy County Attorney Gabe Valentine, for his efforts on this case.”

The sentencing hearing for this case is pending.

FWP game wardens say note wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public. Visit tipmont.mt.gov for more information on reporting natural resource crimes and who to contact in your area.