Kalispell man sentenced to prison on illegal firearm possession

MISSOULA - A Kalispell man who possessed a firearm illegally was sentenced to 32 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Caelus James Hattel, 22, had pleaded guilty in April 2025 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The government alleged in court documents that in August 2023, Hattel was convicted of criminal endangerment, a felony, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, in Flathead County District Court.

Hattel was sentenced to five years to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, with four of those years suspended, on each count, to run concurrently.

The owner of Raven Rock Armory in Kalispell reported on September 26, 2024, that a white male with a beanie and hand tattoos stole a Ruger SR-1911 10mm stainless steel pistol from his store, then fled. On October 3, 2024, law enforcement officers contacted Hattel and located the stolen Ruger SR-1911 inside Hattel’s pants against his inner left thigh.

The owner of Raven Rock Armory identified Hattel as the thief who took the firearm in September.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kalispell Police Department.