MISSOULA — The City of Missoula has been amending its land use plan and new zoning code after listening to community input.

MTN takes a look at some of the biggest changes.

Missoula City Council to vote Monday night on whether or not to adopt new zoning code

The maximum number of units per apartment building in designated urban districts has been removed.

The number of units allowed on typical urban residential land has been increased.

Buildings will be allowed further back on a lot to accommodate future street expansions, while the size limit for neighborhood commercial areas is now higher.



Parking requirements for commercial and industrial uses were eliminated, while large building additions would be exempted from landscaping requirements.

The size of activity areas per dwelling unit has also been decreased.

Trail locations were also amended to allow trails to combine with city utility easements or areas with sewer and water.

Montana Department of Environmental Quality approval would no longer be required for preliminary subdivision plat approval.

Finally, new cannabis dispensaries would now have to be set back 250 feet from a residential district, and 1,000 feet back from other dispensaries, schools, recreation facilities, and parks, as well as substance treatment centers.

The Missoula City Council will vote tonight on whether or not to approve the new zoning code, although it could go back to working groups to further iron out new amendments.

Monday night's meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.