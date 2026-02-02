Humane Society of Northwest Montana launches 'Warm Hearts for Cold Noses' raffle

KALISPELL — The Humane Society of Northwest Montana has launched its new "Warm Hearts for Cold Noses" 50/50 raffle fundraiser.

The brand new fundraiser will take place throughout February with the goal of raising money for animals in their care and paying for food, shelter and necessary medical treatment.

Each ticket costs $5, and the winner will receive half of the prize pot in a drawing on March 3.

The humane society's executive director said fundraisers for nonprofits in the beginning of the year are critical for operations.

"The first quarter of the winter's pretty slow," Northwest Montana Humane Society Executive Director Stacie Dabolt said. "It's the end of the year, people have spent so much money at the end of year and the last thing they're thinking about is donating. So we're trying to say hey we're still here, we really need your help still, and let's make it fun, and you actually get something back in return."

Tickets can be purchased at the Humane Society of Northwest Montana or on their website. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.