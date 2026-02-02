Not a lot of snow in January, but moisture so far this season has been good!

MISSOULA — While we’re technically now more than halfway through winter, many of us are probably scratching our heads thinking, “Well, when’s it going to show up?” Surprisingly, we’re doing well with moisture… just not in the form of snow!

Watch the full story:

January Winter Recap

January was a warm one… it was actually the tenth warmest for us in Missoula and that factored into how much snowfall we picked up.

You see, we got a decent amount of moisture, but without the cold, it just fell as rain.

Missoula saw its fourth least snowiest January on record, Kalispell the 21st. Season to date, our snowfall totals are rough — the ninth and sixth least snowiest winters to date for Missoula and Kalispell, respectively.

In terms of liquid precipitation, though, that story changes. It was Missoula’s 27th driest January on record and Kalispell’s seneth driest. Looking at the winter season as a WHOLE, though, we are so far above average already due to December's epic numbers.

West of the Divide, our mountain snowpack is sitting at 68%-91% of average, so we’re not doing too badly there either.

Remember, it’s still way too early to start talking about fire season, but it’s not as dismal as it looks.