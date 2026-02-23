Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia Falls home with sword and gun

COLUMBIA FALLS — A 54-year-old man is facing assault and resisting arrest charges after barricading himself inside a Columbia Falls home following a disturbance involving a sword and a gun.

The Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 400 block of 3rd Ave West on Feb. 21, 2026, shortly after 12 p.m.

Columbia Falls Chief Chad Stephens says officers determined an assault had taken place involving a sword and a firearm.

The two victims were able to self-evacuate without injury, leaving the suspect alone inside the home. Despite multiple attempts by officers to convince the suspect to surrender, he refused to comply.

The Columbia Falls Police Department requested assistance from the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team.

The suspect eventually emerged from the home and confronted SWAT Team members and after refusing to follow commands, he was taken into custody using less lethal munitions and a canine.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He was later booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on two counts of Assault with a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.

Chief Chad Stephens thanked the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team for helping bring the situation to a safe end.

