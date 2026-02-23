Beat the Winter Blues Market brings local vendors together in Kalispell

KALISPELL — While it might not look like winter in Kalispell, the Beat Winter Blues Market is filled with local vendors with great products and even better causes.

The event, hosted by Seize the Day Flathead, aims to bring a fresh perspective on craft shows in the valley — allowing anyone, homemade or not, to sell their products.

"This one is more of a combination of we let Pampered Chef in, we let handmade soap people and tumblers and all this kind of stuff because we aren't trying to work against each other, we're trying to work with each other," said Adriann Allabaugh with Seize the Day Flathead.

Dozens of vendors lined up to showcase their products, including local author Cammie Kiger, who goes by the pen name Tiger C. Freeman.

"Ten books later and here we are," Kiger said.

When Kiger fell on tough times, writing and illustrating her series "The Gnomes of Nomz" helped her get through, and the illustrations especially caught the community's eye.

"There were so many comments about my background art, that I ended up framing some prints, and I am very proud of it," Kiger said.

Shawn Fuller, the owner of JaidahBugs Freeze-Dried Treats and Eats, also decided to showcase her products at the market.

"I sell freeze-dried candies, commercial and homemade. I've just recently started making soups and chowders, sides, things like that," Fuller said.

Fuller started the business to help bring awareness to an issue that is extremely close to her heart.

"My granddaughter, Jaidah, was shaken as a baby, four and a half months old. She's now 18, she suffers severe cognitive impairment, she's legally blind, she has all sorts of issues. So if I can get that word out there and maybe prevent one baby from being hurt," Fuller said.

The Beat the Winter Blues Market took place at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds Expo Building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.