Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, February 23, 2026

Armando Solis/AP
A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."
WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Several Montanans are stranded in Mexico as the U.S. State Department maintains a shelter-in-place order following violent cartel operations after government forces killed a major cartel leader. Senator Tim Sheehy's office is assisting affected families, while airlines are canceling flights due to the ongoing unrest in tourist areas including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. (Read the full story)

The 100-year-old Noxon Bridge recently secured $10 million in federal funding but still needs another $25 to $27 million of the estimated $35 to $37 million replacement cost, leaving the structure's timeline uncertain. Sanders County officials continue pursuing additional funding opportunities while implementing weight and speed restrictions to keep the bridge functional. (Read the full story)

Kalispell's all-female RoboScout Squad robotics team qualified for the 2026 World Championship in Houston, but now faces a nine-week deadline to raise $27,000 for the trip. The Flathead Valley community has already contributed $4,500 toward the team's goal, with donations accepted through their GoFundMe account and by check. (Read the full story)

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader