Man arrested following pursuit in Kalispell

A man wanted on warrants was arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit through Kalispell
Sean Wells/MTN News file
KALISPELL — A man was arrested following a Tuesday morning pursuit with law enforcement in Kalispell.

The incident began when a Kalispell police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on East Idaho Street shortly after 11:30 a.m.

KPD reports the man — identified as 39-year-old Eric Appl — fled the scene and led officers on a pursuit through the city.

Appl, who was known to have several warrants for his arrest, was eventually arrested and taken to jail.

He is expected to face additional felony charges, a news release states.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted KPD in taking Appl into custody.

