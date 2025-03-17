Watch Now
Man arrested following standoff with law enforcement in Flathead County

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Piney Dell Trail for a disturbance with a weapon on Saturday.
KALISPELL — A man was arrested following a short standoff in the Flathead on Saturday.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Piney Dell Trail between Kalispell and Whitefish at around 1 p.m. for a disturbance with a weapon.

Authorities say a man, who has been identified as Aden Baker, had threatened his roommate and then refused to leave the home.

The Northwest Regional SWAT Team eventually responded to the scene.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports Baker left the home after gas was deployed.

He was taken to the Flathead County jail where he is being held on pending charges for assault with a weapon.

