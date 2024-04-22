Man arrested in Kalispell to face charges following reported Missoula kidnapping

KALISPELL — A multi-county investigation is underway after a man is accused of kidnapping a woman Sunday in Missoula and then fleeing to Flathead County, where he was arrested twice after escaping from a Kalispell hospital.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN Adam Whiteman,24, initially went to Missoula to kidnap a woman whom he had a relationship with.

The woman jumped out of the moving car near Columbia Falls at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 206 and then called the police.

MTN News

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate Whiteman and take him into custody after a foot chase near Marias Pass.

Once in custody for the first time, Whiteman was transported to the Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell for a medical evaluation.

Whiteman overpowered a woman officer as he was being released from the hospital and then fled a second time.

MTN News

He then ran through Buffalo Hills golf course and was arrested by non-lethal force in Lawerence Park.

The woman had minor injuries and is no longer in the hospital. No officers were hurt.

Whiteman faces at least eight charges. No court date has been set yet as this is a multi-county investigation.

The Kalispell Police Department, The Columbia Falls Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office during Sunday's incident.