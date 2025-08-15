Bats prompt delay in start of classes at Hamilton Middle School

HAMILTON — The recent discovery of what's described as "a small number of bats" at Hamilton Middle School has prompted a delay in the start of the school year.

Fifth through eighth-grade students will now head back to the classroom on September 2, so that the district can take safety precautions, according to a letter sent to parents.

Additional information from the Hamilton School District:



Fifth grade open house and sixth grade orientation will be held in the Washington Elementary gym.

Fifth Grade Open House will be held on August 18 at 2:30 p.m. Sixth Grade Orientation will be held on August 19 at 2:30 p.m.

All HMS fall sports will still begin on Monday, August 18; however, the location of changing rooms and/or practices has changed to the following:

Football practices will continue to be at Haynes Field and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Changing rooms will be relocated to Westview School until September 2. Please have players arrive at Haynes Field with water. Volleyball practices will be held at Daly Elementary until September 2. Eighth grade practice will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Seventh grade practice will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please have players arrive with water and in their practice gear, as changing rooms will not be available. Cross Country practices will be held at Haynes Field at 3:30 p.m. Please have athletes arrive with water and in their practice gear, as changing rooms will not be available. Cheerleading practices will be held in the POD Commons on the Hamilton Middle School campus at 3:30 p.m. Please have athletes arrive with water and in their practice gear, as changing rooms will not be available.

All physical and waiver forms, as well as pay-to-play fees, should be turned in at the district office. All forms must be submitted in order for athletes to practice.

All other schools will begin on their originally scheduled dates and times.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated school would start on September 7. Classes will start on September 2.