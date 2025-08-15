Kalispell Heart Program hosts Back-to-School Gear Up event

KALISPELL — The first day of school is fast approaching in the Flathead and it’s time to help kids get ready for the classroom.

The Kalispell Heart Program is asking the Flathead community to donate school supplies, new and gently used clothing, and hygiene products for families in need.

The Kalispell Heart Program is hosting a free back-to-school Gear Up Event on August 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elrod Elementary School.

The program is asking for donations to be dropped off at Elrod Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 18 and August 19.

Kalispell Heart Program Director Natalie Molter said the program provides free school supplies and clothing for hundreds of housing-insecure families each school year.

“Backpacks, binders, a lot of pens, pencils, anything that you think might be essential for kids, and also those things like t-shirts and kids’ pants, snow pants, we never have enough snow pants, new shoes, hygiene products, all that.”

Monetary donations can also be dropped off to help the Kalispell Heart Program purchase supplies and clothing throughout the entire school year.

