Portion of Blackfoot River to close near Bonner

MISSOULA — A portion of the Blackfoot River near Bonner will close next week to allow BNSF Railway personnel to complete scour mitigation work on its railroad bridge.

River access will be closed from the first boat launch above the railroad bridge in the Blackfoot River to the confluence of the Clark Fork River between August 22 and October 31.

Crews and heavy equipment will be operating on and around the railroad bridge, so the area will need to remain closed throughout the duration of the project.