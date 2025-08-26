Man facing negligent homicide charge after fatal Whitefish crash

KALISPELL - A deadly crash near Whitefish has led to felony charges for a 20-year-old driver.

Andrew Sullivan of Marion is charged with negligent homicide after a Saturday morning crash that killed a teenager.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Sullivan was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m.

His truck drifted off Mountain Meadow Road and hit a tree. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck another tree.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old girl from Bigfork who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the truck. She died at the scene.

Troopers found alcohol and marijuana containers in the truck. Sullivan's breath test showed a .057 breath alcohol content.

He was transported to Logan Health for a blood draw.

Charging documents show he was previously cited for DUI in May.

Sullivan is being held on a $250,000 bond.

He will be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on September 4.