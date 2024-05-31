Missoula law enforcement investigating Friday “swatting call”

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning “swatting” call.

The Missoula Police Department received a call at approximately 10:125 a.m. on Friday of a stabbing at a home in the 2300 block of Humble Road.

The call was transferred to 911 and Missoula County Sheriff's deputies — along with other law enforcement — responded to the home.

A social media post states the home was cleared and no one was found in or near the home.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that law enforcement has concluded this to be a “swatting” call and there is no public safety risk.

MCSO explains that swatting is considered "a criminal harassment act" where first responders are sent to another person's address.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.