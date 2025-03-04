Missoula man jailed following I-90 pursuit in northern Idaho

MISSOULA — A 34-year-old Missoula man is facing several charges after fleeing from law enforcement in northern Idaho on Monday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police reports the incident began at approximately 2 p.m. after the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drunk driving incident involving a 2005 Honda Civic.

Shoshone County deputies found the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on I-90 near mile marker 45. ISP reports a pursuit began after the driver did not stop. During the chase, it was determined that the car had been reported stolen on Monday.

ISP took over the pursuit near mile marker in Kootenai County and troopers used spike strips, “effectively deflating the tires,” according to a news release. A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) was eventually used to stop the vehicle. The driver was then arrested and taken to the Kootenai County jail in Coeur d'Alene.

The Missoula man — whose name has not been released — is being held on several pending charges, including Felony Eluding, Driving Under the Influence and Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.