Missoula man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Andrew David Ambler, 27, pleaded guilty in November 2024 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that on May 24, 2024, Ambler was arrested by members of the Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force on a parole violation for suspected drug trafficking and firearm-related offenses.

According to a news release, prior to being taken into custody, Ambler attempted to flee on foot while trying to get to his vehicle and discarded a backpack and a bag that were on his person.

The backpack and bag contained a loaded .22 caliber pistol, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

A search of Ambler’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 5,000 fentanyl pills, which he admitted he intended to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.