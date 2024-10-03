Missoula Police Department investigating graffiti incidents, public’s help sought

MISSOULA — Missoula Police are looking for your help as they investigate graffiti that’s recently been found in the area of South Russell Street and Playfair Park.

People and businesses in the area who haven’t reported damage are urged to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 to file a report.

Missoula Police Department spokeswman Whitney Bennett notes in a news release that reporting each grafitti case by time and location will help in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with video surveillance that may have captured any incidents or suspicious activity is asked to contact MPD with Bennett stating any evidence could also help the investigation.

MPD shared the following in a news release on Thursday: