Missoula woman sentenced to 13 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday followed by five years of supervised release on drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced.

Emily Svoboda, 31, pleaded guilty in November 2024 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that on Nov. 23, 2022, a confidential source purchased 100 fentanyl pills from Svoboda for $600. The source asked Svoboda if she had any “clear” — a slang term for meth — and Svoboda said she did not currently but likely would be resupplying later in the evening. The source asked for a “roll” of fentanyl pills (100), and Svoboda said she could provide that, a news release states. Svoboda had a bag of approximately 200 pills but was not willing to sell all of them.

The confidential source purchased 26.5 grams of methamphetamine and 50 fentanyl pills from Svoboda for $1,000 on Nov. 28, 2022. Additionally, on December 9, 2022, Svoboda sold the source 53.7 grams of methamphetamine and 100 fentanyl pills for $1,400 on Dec. 9, 2022.

A review of Svoboda’s Facebook pages revealed messages related to drug transactions and she admitted to law enforcement she sold drugs. She said she received between two and four ounces of methamphetamine from a co-conspirator every two to four weeks from roughly September to December 2022.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case which was investigated by the ATF, the Missoula Police Department, and the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.