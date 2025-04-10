Plea deal for ex-Polson police officer charged with felony sexual abuse of children, incest

POLSON — A former Polson police officer has reached a plea deal in Lake County District Court to charges of felony sexual abuse of children and incest.

Matthew Timm – who was an officer in Polson for two years -- was arrestedon September 13, 2023.

Timm was charged with sexual abuse of children after a flash drive containing naked pictures of an underage girl was found in a Polson home where he once lived.

Timm will serve ten years in prison with no possibility for parole.

Prosecutors previously stated that two people were painting inside the home in early September when a flash drive was found on top of upper cabinets in the kitchen. One of the painters checked the flash drive and discovered several videos of an underage girl who was either partially clothed or naked.

The victim, who was 17 at the time, told investigators that "this type of behavior had been going on for years. Jane Doe indicated that Timm had started touching her in a sexual manner when she was 12 or 13 years old and continued into her high school years," according to court documents.

Timm had been living in the home between 2017 and 2013. The court documents did not specify the relationship between Timm and the victim.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson issued a news release on April 10, stating the following:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and their family. Their courage in coming forward has been instrumental in seeking justice. No one should endure such harm, especially at the hands of someone entrusted with public service. We recognize the immense strength it takes to speak out, and we remain committed to ensuring that survivors are heard, supported, and protected.”



“As an agency dedicated to serving this community with integrity, we are deeply aware of the trust placed in us by the people of Polson. When that trust is broken, it is our responsibility to confront it openly and work tirelessly to rebuild it. The actions of one individual do not reflect the values of the men and women who serve honorably every day. Our officers take an oath to protect, and that duty includes holding ourselves and each other accountable to the highest standards.”



“We know that this case has deeply impacted our community, and we do not take that lightly. Moving forward, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of every resident—especially our most vulnerable. Trust is not given; it is earned through action. We will continue to work every day to show, through our service and dedication, that the people of Polson can depend on us.”



“Our mission remains the same: to make Polson a safe place to live, work, learn, and play. Together, we will strengthen our community, rebuild trust, and stand firm in our shared values of justice and integrity.”

Editors note: This article has been updated with sentencing information as per the plea deal.