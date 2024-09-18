Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Reward offered for information on Missoula pawn shop robbery

Federal and local law enforcement are continuing to investigate the May robbery of a Missoula pawn shop
Missoula Downtown Pawn and Gun
ATF
A gun was stolen during a robbery of Downtown Gun and Pawn in Missoula on May 16, 2024.
Missoula Downtown Pawn and Gun
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Federal and local law enforcement are asking for your help as the investigation continues into a May robbery of a Missoula pawn shop.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Missoula Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

The robbery happened at 11:15 a.m. on May 16, 2024, when a male suspect went into Downtown Gun and Pawn and asked to see a firearm.

Once he had the gun, the suspect left the store and fled the scene in a dark grey or silver Lexus with unknown out-of-state license plates.

The firearm was recovered a couple of days later in Shoshone County, Idaho, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

"This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers," the release states.

