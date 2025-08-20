Investigation continues after pedestrian killed by vehicle in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Tuesday evening on Birch Grove Road in Kalispell.

The Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to reports of a person driving through fields and fencing in the 100 block of Birch Grove Road at approximately 7:37 p.m.

Authorities then received another report indicating that a pedestrian had been struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the same area.

According to a news release, deputies arrived to find a man pinned beneath the vehicle.

First responders used jacks to free the victim by lifting the vehicle and began life-saving measures, including CPR. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MTN News

The driver involved in the incident, identified as Jeffrey Serio, was arrested and taken to the Flathead County jail.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.