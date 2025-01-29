Spokane man wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Spokane was arrested by Missoula police on Wednesday afternoon.

The Missoula Police Department received information that 25-year-old Glen Dylan Burkey was in the Missoula area which led law enforcement to the 2400 block of Clark Lane.

Burkey surrendered without incident after law enforcement used “Flash Sound Diversionary Devices,” according to a news release. Spokane Police Department detectives had identified Burkey as a suspect in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 25.

Zach Volheim/MTN News A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting death of a 13-year-old in Spokane was arrested on Clark Fork Lane in Missoula on January 29, 2025.

MPD notes the assistance of the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and Spokane law enforcement in taking Burkey into custody.

“The Missoula Police Department extends its appreciation to all involved agencies for their teamwork in ensuring a safe and successful apprehension,” a news release states.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports Burkey has several prior convictions in Spokane County dating back to 2019.